FULTON – Returning Itawamba Community College football players met their new coach Monday.
If they were savvy and had done some background on Travis Macon, the meeting held no surprises.
When Macon’s hiring was announced on Dec. 13, he said he was looking for players of a certain kind, those with no aversion to hard work and who want to develop.
“I’m looking for players that love football,” Macon said.
Macon’s kind of player has been valued by many other coaches for years.
At a time when society, not only young people, love a lot of things, he believes the players who love football are still around.
“Sometimes I think they get overlooked by the guys that are on social media all the time. You have those players that just love the game of football more than they love being on Twitter or Facebook, so in the last couple of years those are the players we’ve been winning with,” he said.
Macon first learned about winning on state championship teams at Starkville High School in the mid ’90s. He has spent 17 seasons coaching Mississippi junior colleges. He blossomed as a defensive line coach at Northwest and at Coahoma was able to win in spite of the Tigers’ meager history.
You don’t just fall into winning.
Macon got his Coahoma players to buy in, and together they rebuilt a program.
He and his ICC staff have studied video on returning players. He sees promise among the skill positions and a need for improvement along the lines.
“Up front we have a couple of guys on the defensive side we think can help us. O-line-wise, we’ve got to improve at that position,” Macon said. “In our district, we actually have some guys that played in the Bernard Blackwell and MS-AL games. Our plan is to try and get some of those guys to commit to us.
“The good thing is they’ve come up on visits, and they’ve been showing they’ve got some interest in us. We want to hit a home run in-state on the O-line, and if we can’t get them in-state, we’re going to go out of state and grab some guys.”
The Indians’ returning players, all 35, are going to have to show Macon some football love.
Right now, love of football is demonstrated by attendance and effort in off-season conditioning workouts.
“They’re going to have to prove to me how bad they want to be on this football team,” Macon said.
Getting the spring and summer right gives players their best chance for success in camp. Everyone begins on equal footing, and everyone gets a fair shot to help take ICC football to the next level.
“I don’t want to be in the middle. I want to be on top,” Macon said.
He’s hoping love will find a way.
