INGOMAR – Ingomar is without its leader, but that didn’t mean much in Thursday’s season opener.
Zach Shugars is out for the first month of the season rehabbing a knee injury, so the duo of Eli Reed and Tyson Smithey stepped up to lead the defending Class 1A state champs to a 71-31 win over Houlka.
Smithey padded the stats with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Reed added in 16 points, all in the first half, including a 3-for-5 mark from 3-point range.
“Tyson, that’s what we’ve got to have from him, especially with Zach out,” said Ingomar head coach Jonathan Ashley. “So that’s not surprising because he can be that guy.
“Eli, we’ve been on him and we’ve been riding him. He played a lot better today than he’s practiced, and maybe this will get him going. That’s one thing I know about him over the years, is he has a tendency to show up when the lights come on.”
Ingomar (1-0) jumped out to an early 10-0 start behind a pair of 3-pointers from Reed and two baskets in the paint from Smithey.
As Ingomar leaned on the senior tandem to score in the first half, its patented defense held down Houlka’s dangerous sophomore guards in Jarell Hamilton and Seth Winter, who combined for just five points.
“Over the last two or three years we’ve figured out that it’s a lot better if we try to be good on defense,” said Ashley.
Leading all scorers was Adin Johnson, who poured in all 19 of his points in the third quarter after dealing with foul trouble in the first half. Johnson’s output put the Falcons ahead 67-19 heading into the fourth.
“I really thought in the first half he was trying to force offense,” Ashley said. “I thought in the third quarter he did a lot better job of just relaxing and letting the game come to him.”
(G) Ingomar 85, Houlka 22
Ingomar’s youth shined early in the first half as eighth grader Macie Phifer scored 20 points, all in the first half to build a 52-11 lead at the break. Anna Lauren Glasson added 18 points in the second half for the Lady Falcons. Houlka’s Iyania Taylor finished with 10 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar stormed out to a 10-0 lead, and that's all it needed.
Point Maker: Smithey was 5-of-10 from the field for his 17 points.
Talking Point: “We knew they would be prepared and ready to play. That’s what they do here at Ingomar, is they just reload.” – Houlka head coach Seth Burt.