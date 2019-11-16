STARKVILLE – Saturday’s game proved to be a costly one for both Mississippi State and No. 4 Alabama.
The Bulldogs lost three starters to injuries during the game, while the Crimson Tide were down four starters by the time the day was done.
MSU safety C.J. Morgan sustained an injury to his left leg at the 10:08 mark of the third quarter which will cost the senior the remainder of the season. Morgan was carted off the field after making six tackles and concludes his college career with 84 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass break-ups across 32 games and 12 starts.
Junior running back Kylin Hill also went down with 5:23 in the third quarter and was taken immediately back to the locker room and did not return.
“Kylin’s is an upper body (injury) and we’re optimistic there that it will be day-to-day,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
The Bulldogs’ other injury occurred early in the fourth quarter as senior wide receiver Deddrick Thomas was in the backfield protecting quarterback Tommy Stevens on a fourth-down conversion.
Thomas was helped off the field and went straight to the injury tent. Moorhead did not provide an update on Thomas after the game.
Alabama suffered injuries to starting defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and DJ Dale as well as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. But the biggest loss was to junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went down with a dislocated right hip with 3:01 remaining before halftime and had to be carted off the field.
ESPN reported after the game that Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of the season.
“We hate it that he got injured,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban. “We hate it for him. We hate it for his family. I hate it when any player on our team gets injured. So Godspeed to him and his entire family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and hope this is not so serious it has any long-term effect on his future as a player."