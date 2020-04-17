With the high school and college baseball seasons canceled, the Cotton States Baseball League is expecting a huge turnout this summer.
The Cotton States Baseball League has a college wood-bat league, the CSBL-North, that plans to begin early in June and play a 20-22 game schedule that ends with a championship in late July.
Games are played at BNA Park in New Albany four times a week, usually on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The cost to play in the league is $295 for pitchers only and $395 for position players.
There are also high school and junior high leagues that are scheduled to begin in July.
The CSBL-North league usually is a six-team league, but Cotton States director Sam Creekmore said there has been an increase in the amount of applications this year, so there is a possibility the league moves to eight teams – if they are able to play as the effects of current pandemic begin to ease.
“We are planning on playing right now, and we are going to proceed like that until the middle of May, when we would have to make that decision,” Creekmore said. “We are receiving applications right now, and interest is greater than ever. The kids are ready to play ball.”
Open season
Coaches for each team are allowed to recruit players as they want, but a draft is set for May 20 for teams trying to fill the rest of their 18-man rosters or for teams that did not recruit.
If the league gets to play, the coaches and directors of the CSBL will meet in person for the draft, but Creekmore said they will have less than 10 people at the draft to stay under COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.
He said the head coaches would be in attendance, but assistant coaches would have to sit out.
“If we still have the pandemic going on, we can definitely do the draft with less than 10 people in the room,” Creekmore said. “We will play by the rules that the health department has at that time.”
Creekmore said he was not surprised to see the interest level peak this summer since the college seasons were canceled, and he thinks the players need the league more than ever right now.
The University of Memphis has already contacted coaches in the CSBL-North and said it would like to send some of its players down to play.
“In baseball, repetition is so important,” Creekmore said. “The more live pitching you see and the more swings you can take, that makes you a better player. Our league definitely helps make players better and gives them the opportunity to see the live balls and work on their different positions or swings. …
“Plus, with the single site location that we have in New Albany, I believe we offer a safer environment than others that have kids traveling everywhere.”