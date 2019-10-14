OXFORD – Ole Miss may soon find out if two quarterbacks are better than one.
The Rebels launched a two-quarterback system against Missouri late in the first half when they had been inconsistent against Missouri’s top-10 defense.
Former starter Matt Corral came off the bench, and both he and John Rhys Plumlee had varying degrees of success the rest of the way in a 38-27 loss.
The Rebels are at home this week against Texas A&M in a 6:30 start against an elusive quarterback in Kellen Mond who will again challenge a secondary that has struggled to keep opponents from big passing plays downfield.
“We’ve got two really good (quarterback) competitors who have very unique skill sets. I was very impressed with how they fed off each other and how unselfish they were pulling for each other on the sideline,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.
Plumlee, a true freshman, made his third-straight start and helped the Rebels take an early 7-0 lead.
Redshirt freshman Matt Corral, who started the first four games, didn’t enter until 4 minutes, 38 seconds remained in the second quarter.
The Rebels had gone punt, fumble, punt on three-straight possessions at the time, but from the point Corral entered the game both quarterbacks were a factor.
Corral was 4-for-6 passing on his first drive which ended inside the Missouri 1-yard line when Ole Miss running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner failed to score on fourth down seconds before halftime.
Corral finished 10 for 16 for 133 yards.
Plumlee rushed for more than 100 yards for the third-straight game. He was less than 50 percent passing, but two of his eight completions went for touchdowns.
“We’re playing with two starting quarterbacks, and they’ve got to be ready to go at any time,” offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said. “I probably said that back in August. You guys probably just didn’t believe me and thought it was coachspeak. As long as they stay healthy we’ll keep trying to do that probably.”