FULTON • A strong first half led Itawamba AHS to a 26-14 win over South Pontotoc on Friday night in its Division 2-4A opener.
A vastly improved Cougar squad was able to move the ball with their physical running game, but the Itawamba defense kept them out the end zone for the first three quarters.
Offensively, the Indians (2-2, 1-0) took advantage of some early Cougar miscues and made a number of explosive plays.
“We were able to jump out on them in the first half and make some big plays,” said Itawamba AHS coach Clint Hoots, whose team lost 28-14 to Houston last week. “I am extremely proud of the way we were able to bounce back tonight.”
South Pontotoc (3-2) mounted a promising opening drive before a fumble gave it back to the Indians. Three plays later Isaac Smith hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Davis to put Itawamba up 6-0.
Tae Chandler found the end zone twice in the second quarter for the Indians, a 19-yard reception at the 11:53 mark and a 20-yard run that made it 19-0 with 6:19 left in the half.
The Indians stopped a good South drive to get the ball back with just over a minute to go. Chandler caught a screen pass and rumbled for 29 yards before Davis connected with Zion Ashby for a 37-yard score that extended the lead to 26-0 at the half.
South Pontotoc came up with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the deficit was just too much to overcome.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Chandler picked off a pass late in the first quarter, giving the Indians the ball deep in South Pontotoc territory. Chandler then hauled in a touchdown pass for a 13-0 lead.
Point Man: Chandler had 110 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards, 2 TDs and an interception.
Talking Point: “Mistakes put us behind, and we didn’t play the first half like we did in the second half.”- South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook
Notes
• Cody Stutsy and Brandon Flake scored on TD runs for South Pontotoc. Barrett Mask recovered a fumble.
• Itawamba AHS takes on Shannon next week, while South Pontotoc takes on rival Pontotoc.