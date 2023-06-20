FULTON – Several area teams came to Itawamba Community College for a 7-on-7 tournament on Tuesday.
Among them was a group that didn’t have to travel far and, despite a lot of turnover, hopes to meet high expectations.
The Itawamba AHS Indians went 12-1 in 2022, with their only loss coming in the Class 4A North half semifinals to Houston. The black and gold has won at least 11 games and a region championship three of the last four years.
Despite their inexperience, the Indians know what’s expected of them.
“They know the expectations of our program, and they know that we expect to play and play at a high level every year and to be there at the end,” coach Clint Hoots said. “They’ve worked really hard to get back to that.”
Heading into 2023, the Indians will have quite a few holes to fill. Among those who graduated in the offseason was quarterback Ty Davis, who threw for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns per game. The team also lost its top four receivers.
Players looking to fill those holes got their reps in at ICC. That includes John Austin Wood, who’s expected to be the next starting quarterback.
Wood, a rising junior who's committed to TCU for baseball, feels like he and his wide receivers have been doing well in 7-on-7 competition this offseason, but thinks there’s room for improvement.
“I feel like we’re doing OK today, but there’s some things we need to work on like our route spacing, our route running, timing and stuff,” he said. “But I feel like we’re competing really well and we’re doing fine.”
Though offseason work has helped the young group grow, Wood feels that they’ll really take a step forward once preseason practice starts on July 31.
“I feel like this year, once we get practice going, we’re going to come together a lot better and just play as a group, and we’re going to be fine," Wood said.
One player that left a pretty big hole was area standout safety Isaac Smith, who will play football at Mississippi State in the fall.
In the eyes of Hoots, he’s not someone you can just replace. However, those who saw how he worked and carried himself are hoping to get the same kind of results with those same actions.
“He poured into those underclassmen, how he carried himself and what he did. He raised the expectations for our guys in the locker room,” Hoots said. “That work ethic that he brought and that our guys kind of bought into now is carrying over, and they work and they’re practicing and they communicate and the things like that they’re doing, he kind of left his mark on.”
Hoots hopes that, in 7-on-7 and leading up to Week 1, IAHS can refine its technique in the receivers room and the secondary.
“Working on us communicating in the back half of the secondary and making sure our routes are where they need to be and we’re doing what we need to do route-wise and those types of things and getting in sync with quarterbacks,” he said. “Those types of things are going to help us tremendously.”
Itawamba’s season begins Aug. 25 when it hosts New Hope.
