For the second straight week, one of Mississippi State’s talented newcomers has been selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Rickea Jackson earned the honor this week following behind teammate Aliyah Matharu. Jackson scored a career-high 22 points in the Bulldogs’ victory against Auburn and then topped it with 24 points in a win over Georgia.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Detroit, Michigan shot 18 of 30 from the field last week and also had six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist.
Jackson leads MSU in scoring at 13.9 points per game and tops all SEC freshmen averaging 16.4 points in conference play.
It was Jackson’s second SEC weekly honor of the season. LSU’s Khayla Pointer was named the SEC Player of the Week.
Logan Lowery