Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors from the league office on Tuesday.
Jackson averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds and three assists per game in the now 13th-ranked Bulldogs’ wins over Florida and Georgia. The 6-foot-2 native of Detroit, Michigan poured in a career-high 20 points against the Gators and followed up by scoring 17 against Georgia.
Jackson leads all SEC Freshmen in scoring during conference play and is third on MSU’s team averaging 13.1 points per game this season.
Jackson is the first Bulldog to be tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week since Teaira McCowan was in 2015.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard won SEC Player of the Week.
Logan Lowery