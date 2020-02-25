For the third time this season, Mississippi State’s Rickea Jackson was selected as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
Jackson scored a career-high 34 points in the Bulldogs’ overtime victory at Auburn last Thursday and added 15 more points in Sunday’s loss to Alabama.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Detroit, Michigan is MSU’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and also tops all freshmen in SEC play averaging 17.7 points.
Alabama’s Jordan Lewis earned SEC Player of the Week. She scored 17 points in the Crimson Tide’s upset at MSU.
