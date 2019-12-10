Jamaal Jackson is returning home to coach the Bruce Trojans football team.
Jackson, a 2000 graduate of Bruce, was hired this week to take over the team. He will begin as the head coach in January, pending board approval. The board is scheduled to meet on Monday.
He replaces Clint Faust, who was the Trojans' head coach for the last three seasons.
“It’s home for me,” Jackson said. “I’ve been working in these other backyards, and I think it’ll be great to work in my own backyard. It’s a pretty special opportunity. I’m looking forward to it and I know it’ll be a challenge.”
“I’m not a miracle worker. I pray to the miracle worker, but I’m not him. I’m going to get there and work hard and try to get Bruce back to where we used to be.”
Jackson, 37, played as a defensive back at Northwest Community College and Texas Tech. At NWCC, he was named the National Defensive Player of the Year in ’02 and was a two-time All-Region XXIII and First-Team MACJC All-State selection.
After Texas Tech, he started his coaching career at Calhoun City. He was an assistant basketball coach under Daren Coffey for the 2005-2006 season, then was hired by Coffeeville as an assistant football coach in 2006. He spent three years in that role, then was promoted to head coach of the Pirates from 2009-2014.
Following those nine years at Coffeeville, he joined the Pontotoc coaching staff where he has served as the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator.
“I’ve been around with some great coaches and I’ve taken from each one of them,” Jackson said. “But it’s more than just about winning football games. I want to be able to instill some work ethic into these young men that they can carry over past high school. The winning will come with that.”
Bruce has gone 4-8, 1-3 each of the last two seasons. The Trojans made the playoffs both years but lost in the first round.