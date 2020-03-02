JACKSON – Healthy or hobbled, Ripley’s Siarra Jackson is a nightmare for opposing defenses.
After spending five minutes of the third quarter in the locker room and on the bench after suffering a knee injury, Jackson helped lead Ripley over Raymond, 49-33, in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 4A state tournament held at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Ripley (31-2) advances to the state championship to face Moss Point on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Ole Miss. This will be Ripley’s third title game appearance in the last four seasons.
Jackson went down with a right knee injury just 51 seconds into the third quarter with Ripley leading, 28-22. She entered back into the game with 2:15 on the clock and Ripley up 31-27.
Raymond (18-12) quickly cut it to a two-point lead, then Jackson took over the game.
She scored three points to end the third quarter and put Ripley up 34-29, then scored seven more points in the fourth quarter.
“When I went down, I knew I was going to have to come back eventually,” Jackson said. “As a team, they count on me to do a lot, so I try to do everything I can to actually help them win.”
Amelya Hatch opened the fourth quarter with a layup, then Rivers Adams had a free throw and layup to put Ripley up 39-29.
Jackson followed that with a layup-and-one, then had two more layups in the last two minutes to push the Lady Tigers' lead to 16 points.
Hatch added 15 points and six assists, while Summer Kirkman finished with eight points and Adams finished with five .
“At the end of the game when they had to go to man, I thought we were a little bit better in our man offense than they were in their man defense today,” Ripley coach Steve Willey said.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Ripley outscored Raymond 15-4 in the final quarter.
Point Maker: Jackson scored 10 points after her injury.
Talking Point: “I can’t say enough about our seniors. You never know how that final game is going to go. You go out there and lay it on the line and play as hard as you can. There’s not but two teams playing, and we are one of them.” – Willey