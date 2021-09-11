Jackson State hopes to build from win over Florida A&M From staff reports Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2021 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coach Prime Era at Jackson State – the first traditional fall season – opened with a win last Sunday but perhaps with less flash than many expected.The big plays came from the defense, the biggest a sack by tackle James Houston as Florida A&M approached the red zone late in the game. Houston’s sack preserved a 7-6 win for the Tigers.Jackson State remains on the road this week facing Tennessee State Saturday night at 6 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.The Tigers’ lone scoring drive last week covered 69 yards in 10 plays and included a handful of big pass completions by freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of coach Deion Sanders.Shedeur Sanders scored the game’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.Elsewhere around the stateAlcorn State (0-1) looks for its first win on the road at Northwestern State. The Braves lost 23-14 to North Carolina Central in Atlanta last week.Delta State (1-0) opened with a commanding 48-14 win over Bethel and plays at home Saturday at 6 against McKendree University.Mississippi College (0-1) dropped its opener to Albany State 24-0 and plays at home Saturday at 2 against the University of Fort Lauderdale.Belhaven (1-0) dominated Millsaps (0-1) in last week’s battle for downtown Jackson.Belhaven is at home Saturday night at 7 against Southwestern University.Millsaps travels to Waxahachie, Texas for a noon kickoff against Southwestern Assemblies of God University.Mississippi Valley State (0-1) is open after falling 35-0 to Murray State in Week 1. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags College Football Mississippi Shedeur Sanders Win Jackson Sport American Football Touchdown James Houston Florida A&m Scoring Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists