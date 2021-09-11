The Coach Prime Era at Jackson State – the first traditional fall season – opened with a win last Sunday but perhaps with less flash than many expected.

The big plays came from the defense, the biggest a sack by tackle James Houston as Florida A&M approached the red zone late in the game. Houston’s sack preserved a 7-6 win for the Tigers.

Jackson State remains on the road this week facing Tennessee State Saturday night at 6 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The Tigers’ lone scoring drive last week covered 69 yards in 10 plays and included a handful of big pass completions by freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of coach Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders scored the game’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Elsewhere around the state

Alcorn State (0-1) looks for its first win on the road at Northwestern State. The Braves lost 23-14 to North Carolina Central in Atlanta last week.

Delta State (1-0) opened with a commanding 48-14 win over Bethel and plays at home Saturday at 6 against McKendree University.

Mississippi College (0-1) dropped its opener to Albany State 24-0 and plays at home Saturday at 2 against the University of Fort Lauderdale.

Belhaven (1-0) dominated Millsaps (0-1) in last week’s battle for downtown Jackson.

Belhaven is at home Saturday night at 7 against Southwestern University.

Millsaps travels to Waxahachie, Texas for a noon kickoff against Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) is open after falling 35-0 to Murray State in Week 1.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

