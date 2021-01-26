TUPELO • There would be no scoreless tie this time. Madison Central made sure of that early on.
Two first-half goals stood up as the Jaguars topped Tupelo 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
These teams played to a 0-0 draw on Jan. 9. But it took Madison Central very little time to find the net this go-round, with Caleb Davis firing it home from point-blank range in the seventh minute for a 1-0 lead.
Jordan Jones made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when he took a pass from John Hrivnak deep in the box.
“Getting that early goal kind of took some of that early nervousness out of us, but certainly getting that second one gave us a breath of fresh air,” MC coach Cecil Hinds said.
Oxford will travel to Madison Central for the second round.
Tupelo (13-4-2) had opportunities, but as in the first meeting, it couldn’t capitalize. The Golden Wave had a chance to tie it at 1-1 on a corner kick, but Ryan Thistle’s header missed just wide.
The second half started badly for Tupelo when senior midfielder Mike Ruhl went down in the 41st minute after taking a shot to the head. He never returned.
“He controls a lot for us, especially what we’re trying to do in the second half,” Tupelo coach Harris Faucette said. “He’s an important part for us, so him going down changed a few things for us.”
Regal Perry, who assisted on Davis’ opening goal, punched one in from close range off a Jones pass in the 57th minute.
All three of the Jags’ goals came deep in the box.
“This entire week coming into today’s game, we worked on improving playing the final third,” Hinds said. “At halftime one of the conversations we had actually was (about) finally putting some stuff from practice into play.”
Thistle finally got the Wave on the board in the 66th minute.
(G) Madison Central 2, Tupelo 1: Olivia Trebolet scored two goals to lead the Lady Jaguars.
It was a 1-1 match when Trebolet curled a corner kick into the net in the 58th minute. Her first score tied it in the first half, in the 18th minute – 10 minutes after Tupelo (14-4-1) struck first on Caroline Chandler’s header.
Madison Central will face Germantown in the next round.