M.D. Jennings has been to the NFL and back, and he couldn’t be happier where he is now.
It was announced Monday that Jennings is the new head football coach at Calhoun City, his alma mater. He has been an assistant coach there the past two seasons.
“It means a lot, having the opportunity to come home and lead the program where I played,” Jennings said. “Calhoun City football means a lot to me. It’s a lot of tradition, a lot of pride that comes along with that.”
Jennings replaces Chad White, who recently left after one year as head coach to join Perry Liles’ staff at Ripley. Liles was Calhoun City’s head coach for 10 years before White was promoted from defensive coordinator.
Jennings has worked under not only those two, but he also spent two years at South Panola under Lance Pogue and then Ricky Woods.
The 31-year-old Jennings said he learned a lot from all of those coaches.
“Everybody that I was around, I was always trying to figure out what to do and what not to do,” he said. “I try to take the good and the bad from every situation.”
Jennings was an all-state player at Calhoun City his senior year in 2005. He became a standout defensive back at Arkansas State and then spent three years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.
Calhoun City principal Mike Ray was Jennings’ high school coach and said this hire was a “no-brainer.”
“He’s one of those kids that when I coached him that he worked harder than everybody else, and he ended up proving so many people wrong by making it to the league and playing for three years,” Ray said. “…I know he’s going to work hard at what he’s doing because he’s done that his whole life.”
Calhoun City went 9-4 last season and reached the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs. Since Jennings’ freshman season at Calhoun City in 2002, the Wildcats have won 10 or more games 14 times and earned a state title in 2016.
“The expectations will not change,” Jennings said. “It’s a lot of tradition here. I’m going to preach speed and physicality. It’s all about getting to the ball. Offense, we’re going to try to put points on the board and put pressure on the opposing team.”