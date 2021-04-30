Elijah Moore is going to the Jets.
The top pass-catching threat for Ole Miss the last two seasons didn’t get an NFL phone call during Thursday night’s first round but didn’t stay on the board long Friday night, as the New York Jets' took him with the second pick of the second round, the 34th pick overall.
Moore becomes the third Ole Miss receiver in the past three years to be drafted in the second round.
Laquon Treadwell, a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons, is the only Ole Miss wide receiver to be drafted in the first round (Minnesota, 2016).
The Jets were part of the first-round quarterback bonanza on Thursday night when five were selected. They took BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second pick.
Moore, a 5-foot- ½ slot receiver, led the nation in receptions per game (10.8) and receiving yards per game (149.1) in 2020.
He had a school-record 86 catches a year after posting 67 in a run-based offense in 2019.
In announcing Moore’s selection, ESPN analysts praised his willingness to make tough catches in the middle of the field and compared him five-time Pro Bowler Steve Smith – who played most of his 219 games with the Carolina Panthers.
Moore was hopeful he’d be selected in the first round, even saying in March he felt he should be the first overall pick.
He was never rated that high, but several draft analysts projected him to be the fourth- or fifth-best available receiver alternating with Florida’s Kadarius Toney.
Ultimately Toney went 24th overall to the Giants, and the next receiver off the board was Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman at No. 27 to the Ravens.
Toney and Bateman are both listed as six-fitters – 2½ inches taller than Moore.
In his last mock draft before Thursday’s opening round, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper projected Moore to the Tennessee Titans with the 22nd pick, a move that would have reunited him with former Ole Miss wide receiver and teammate AJ Brown.
Moore finished his Ole Miss career with 2,441 receiving yards, fourth on the career list.
Brown remains the career leader with 2,984 yards.