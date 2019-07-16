HOOVER, Ala. • Strength of schedule carries a lot of weight with the College Football Playoff committee.
Texas A&M already has that box checked.
The Aggies are scheduled to play Clemson and Alabama – both of which played for the national championship last season – along with SEC East champion Georgia.
“They are great teams but we expect to play with them and compete with them and win those games,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said on Tuesday at SEC Media Days “That’s why we’re here. We are not looking to spoil anything. We’re looking to win something and go about our business and do the things we have to do.
“They are great programs, but Texas A&M can be the same way.”
Texas A&M travels to defending national champion Clemson the second week of its season on Sept. 7 and will host Alabama on Oct. 12. The Aggies visit Georgia on Nov. 23 and close out the regular season on the road at LSU the following week.
Texas A&M will also meet both SEC schools from Mississippi on back-to-back weekends – the Aggies travel to Ole Miss on Oct. 19 then host Mississippi State on Oct. 26.
“Obviously, we know we have a tough schedule, but we’ve got to take it one week at a time,” said Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. “We are looking forward to those games, but taking it one week at a time is going to keep us right on track.
“I feel like we have a lot of players coming back, and guys who have been starting since their freshmen years. So we have a lot of experience on our team. We are definitely looking forward to that opportunity.”
Fisher’s first season in College Station proved to be a mixed bag. Texas A&M tallied nine wins and closed out the slate with four-straight victories, including a seven overtime 74-72 win over LSU and a 52-13 romp over N.C. State in the Gator Bowl.
Mond improved over the course of last season as well, throwing for 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions during the Aggies’ 4-0 finish.
Mond’s maturation has continued throughout the offseason entering his junior year.
“He understands he has to be a student of the game, and I think that’s the most fun we have,” Fisher said. “He works his tail off. Nobody works any harder, but he also works in the film room, too. You know from the conversations you had with him, the questions he asked you, it’s starting to be really fun. He’s being able to use all of the resources around him.”