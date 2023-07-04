APTOPIX Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

 Yuki Iwamura

Eating superstar Joey "Jaws" Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Chestnut downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes for a double-digit victory over his nearest competitor, who ate 49. It was Chestnut's 16th win. In the women's division, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim her ninth title. The women's contest went off on schedule but stormy weather moved over New York City's Coney Island delayed the men's competition for about two hours. The annual contest drew competitors from a handful of countries around the world.

Newsletters

By Carolyn Thompson

Associated Press

Tags

Recommended for you