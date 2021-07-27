When it comes to the Olympics, the show must go on.
It’s an old show business phrase, of course, but the Olympics is more than a big sporting event – it’s also a big show, and a very big business.
The Olympics went on in 1972 after the terrorist attack on Israeli athletes in Munich. The show is going on in Tokyo right now despite the pandemic.
And the show went on in Atlanta after the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.
That domestic terror attack happened 25 years ago today, and I happened to be working next door at the time.
The Main Press Center, which was adjacent to the park, was a huge space where credentialed reporters and photographers could gather to get their work done. I was working as the night manager – my main task, to make sure nothing happened that required waking up the day managers.
It was, like most jobs, an endless series of mundane tasks. Somebody lost something, somebody needs something. The usual.
The odd thing about the night of July 27, 1996, is that we were suddenly dealing with an actual crisis, hours before the bomb went off.
It was an electrical problem that threatened to shut us down if not quickly fixed. I found an Olympic electrician – yes, we had those – who could get the job done.
He had just walked into the Main Press Center when the bomb went off – at 9 p.m. local time.
“What was that,” Electrician Guy asked me.
“That’s not your problem – this is your problem,” I replied.
After that, honestly, the night was mostly a blur.
Seeing the aftermath
I walked outside, down toward the park, and people were coming up the sidewalk from there – some of whom seemed to be bloody. We directed folks to first aid stations, tried to make sure all of our people were OK and that the building was still secure.
Later that night, we were there as the Olympic organizers rightly announced to the world that the Games would go on. Later still, I called my mom and a couple of good friends to let them know I was fine.
Nothing could’ve prepared any of us for that night. You just deal with one problem, then the next and then the next. The show must go on.
And much much later, sleep.
John L. Pitts (john.pitts@journalinc.com) is sports editor of the Journal. He attended four Olympics between 1988 and 2002.