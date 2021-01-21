NEW SITE – Thousands of 3-pointers that didn’t count made a huge difference for the one that did.
Zach Johnson knocked down the game-winning trey with 18 seconds left in overtime, and No. 2 New Site escaped with a 41-38 win over Biggersville on Thursday night.
The junior reserve scored the only points of the extra period in what was a game-long defensive battle.
“The kid can shoot, but he’s got to believe in himself,” New Site coach Rick Howell said. “I said, ‘Zach, if they back off you, you nail it, son.’”
Following an Ethan Eaton steal with 1:30 left, New Site (19-1) held the ball until Johnson got open for his shot. He credited Howell with pushing him to be better from behind the arc.
“There was a couple of weeks when people were quarantined, and he made me shoot a thousand shots a day. That really helped me,” Johnson said.
Biggersville (11-3) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Lions had led by 12 points in the third quarter, and that’s when New Site went to its half-court press. That’s exactly what Biggersville coach Cliff Little wanted.
“We got them to do what they didn’t want to do, and normally we tear that up against the half-court trap,” Little said.
But New Site started forcing turnovers, closing the gap to 35-29 by the end of the third quarter. The Royals opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run, which was halted by a Brooks Brand triple with 1:19 left.
Those were Biggersville’s only points of the quarter.
Brand led the Lions with 11 points. Dalton Pounds had 11 points for New Site, while Joel Barber had 10 points and eight rebounds.
(G) New Site 68, Biggersville 55: Hannah Campbell and Ivy Loden scored 19 points apiece as No. 3 New Site (21-1) pulled away in the second half.
The Lady Royals closed the third quarter on a 14-0 run, with Loden making three 3-pointers to help open up a 50-37 lead. Saydee Taylor scored 18, and Lily Whitley added 12.
Biggersville (8-7) was led by Asia Stafford’s 18 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Site trailed 32-20 midway through the third quarter but took the lead with an 18-3 run that extended deep into the fourth.
Point Maker: Johnson finished with six points, making 2 of 3 from downtown.
Talking Point: “We had them right where we wanted them. We just didn’t close it out.” – Little