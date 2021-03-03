JACKSON – Big Billy Johnson had a big time at the Big House on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior owned the paint to the tune of 14 points and 13 rebounds, leading Booneville to a 53-27 win over Kemper County in the Class 3A semifinals.
The No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (23-4) will play St. Andrew's for the state title at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Johnson scored six of his points in the second quarter, most of which scoring guards Trey McKinney and Kaleb Guy spent on the bench due to foul trouble. Johnson’s lay-in and putback late in the quarter gave Booneville a 21-8 halftime lead.
“We had a size advantage, and we went to the same set two or three times where he got open under the goal, and there’s just not many people strong enough to handle him,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “He’s a football player who happens to be a really good basketball player, too.”
Johnson also led a strong defensive effort. Booneville held Kemper County (15-3) to 7 of 47 shooting (14.9%), and it dominated on the glass, 44-22.
“We’ve been stopping everybody,” Johnson said. “The past few weeks, it doesn’t seem like anybody’s scored against us.”
Booneville has won 15-straight games, allowing 41.4 points during the streak.
Offensively, the Blue Devils did enough. They shot 20 of 41 (48.8%) from the floor, and McKinney finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Dukes added 10 points.
McKinney had a 3-point play with 12 seconds left in the third quarter to make the lead 35-13.
James Granger led Kemper County with nine points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville held Kemper County to three points in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Johnson made 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “We’ve been really, really good defensively for a while. We’re not giving up a lot of points, and in the playoffs you’ve got to defend and handle the ball.” – Smith