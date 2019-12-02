Hayden Jones is headed elsewhere.
The former Mississippi State catcher entered the transfer portal last month and announced his intentions to transfer to Illinois State over the weekend.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Huntertown, Indiana appeared in 27 games as a true freshman for the Diamond Dogs last season and drew 14 starts. He hit .224 with four doubles, one home run, five RBIs and one stolen base.
Jones was in the starting lineup nine times as a designated hitter and drew five starts behind the dish.
Jones’ departure leaves MSU with sophomore Luke Hancock and freshmen Logan Tanner and Austin Kelly as catching options.
Logan Lowery