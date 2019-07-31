STARKVILLE – Landon Jordan grew up dreaming of the day that he could don the M over S and play baseball at Dudy Noble Field.
Not even multiple coaching changes could sway Jordan from his commitment of coming to play at Mississippi State.
In the first series of the freshly completed stadium back in February, the freshman was in the starting lineup and collected hits in all three games helping the Diamond Dogs sweep Youngstown State to open the season.
“It’s been a dream come true,” Jordan said. “You grow up all your life wanting to play in the SEC, the best baseball conference out there. I’m finally getting to do it and I’m making the most of it.”
Jordan also closed out the regular season at Dudy Noble Field with a bang by belting his first collegiate home run into the right field stands and went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in a series opening win against South Carolina.
“That was like a dream and is something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Jordan said. “I kind of blacked out running around the bases. It was awesome.”
But between those memorable moments was admittedly a bit trying to Jordan. The Poplarville native struggled to find a steady spot in the lineup.
Jordan started 11 games – six as a designated hitter and five times at second base. He also played some third base and served one of the Bulldogs’ primary pinch runners late in the year.
“It’s tough coming in as a freshman to a program like this and start every day,” Jordan said. “I expected it to be tough and it was. Coming off the bench is pretty hard but I got used to it and worked hard every day to get a spot.”
In all, Jordan appeared in 35 games during the spring and finished the year hitting .328 with three doubles, one homer, 11 RBIs and was a perfect 4 for 4 on stolen base attempts. His batting average was the highest among Bulldog freshmen who received more that two at bats.
Jordan’s batting average dipped below the Mendoza line during the first month of the season but was able to regain his stroke and confidence at the plate when finally adjusted to the pitching talent at the college level.
“Everyone is just so good, the arms,” Jordan said. “You don’t see guys under 90 (MPH) much and if you do, their fastball is moving so much. It’s a big jump but I got used to it.”
Jordan is continuing to hone his skills the summer playing for the Amsterdam Mohawks in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. He is currently hitting .209 with a double and nine RBIs and connected with his first home run on Tuesday night.