Mississippi State baseball signee Blaze Jordan has signed his professional contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Jordan was the 89th overall pick in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft and was expected to sign.
He signed for $1,750,000, which is significantly higher than the $667,900 slot value for the 89th pick.
Jordan committed to the Bulldogs as a 13-year old eighth grader and has been known as one of the top high school power hitters in the country. He won the MLB Home Run Derby last summer at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
He helped lead DeSoto Central high school to two MHSAA Class 6A state championships and finished his high school career with a .440 average, 19 home runs, 33 doubles, 6 triples and 98 RBIs.
He joins Justin Foscue as the two players with MSU ties that have signed since being drafted. J.T. Ginn, Jordan Westburg and Austin Hendrick have not signed yet.