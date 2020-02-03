Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello was not the only addition for Mississippi State on Monday.
Mississippi Delta Community College three-star cornerback Kyle Cass also committed to the Bulldogs after officially visiting Starkville this past weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder from Eight Mile, Alabama, also held offers from Arkansas State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Southern Miss.
Cass recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and one interception during his two years at Mississippi Delta. He had 42 stops, three for loss and six pass deflections as a sophomore this past season.
