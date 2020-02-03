kyle cass

Mississippi Delta Community College three-star cornerback Kyle Cass committed to Mississippi State on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of 247Sports.com

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello was not the only addition for Mississippi State on Monday.

Mississippi Delta Community College three-star cornerback Kyle Cass also committed to the Bulldogs after officially visiting Starkville this past weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder from Eight Mile, Alabama, also held offers from Arkansas State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Southern Miss.

Cass recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and one interception during his two years at Mississippi Delta. He had 42 stops, three for loss and six pass deflections as a sophomore this past season.

For more on Cass' commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus