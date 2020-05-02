Mississippi State’s strong week on the recruiting trail continued with the commitment of three-star cornerback Cortez Eatmon on Saturday. It was the Bulldogs’ third commitment in four days.
Eatmon is rated the nation’s No. 2 junior college cornerback and is currently enrolled at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after redshirting at Independence Community College in Kansas this past fall.
Eatmon played his freshman season at William Penn where he appeared in only two games with a pair of tackles and two pass deflections.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Jasper, Alabama picked MSU over a dozen other offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M from the Southeastern Conference.
Eatmon is the Bulldogs’ ninth commitment for 2021 and their first juco pledge.
For more on Eatmon's commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery