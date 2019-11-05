Mississippi State’s 2020 class is down a member once three-star defensive end Davontae McCrae reopened his recruitment on Monday night.
“Being that this is a decision that affects my future entirely, I need to fairly weigh my options,” McCrae tweeted. “I thank the Mississippi State staff and fan base but as of today I am decommitting and reopening my recruitment.”
The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder from Miami, Florida had been committed to the Bulldogs since May 19 and also owns offers from Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Louisiana-Monroe, Missouri and Toledo.
McCrae is currently a redshirt freshman at East Mississippi Community College where he made 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks after transferring from N.C. State.
Logan Lowery