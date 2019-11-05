davontae mccrae

MCCRAE

Mississippi State’s 2020 class is down a member once three-star defensive end Davontae McCrae reopened his recruitment on Monday night.

“Being that this is a decision that affects my future entirely, I need to fairly weigh my options,” McCrae tweeted. “I thank the Mississippi State staff and fan base but as of today I am decommitting and reopening my recruitment.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder from Miami, Florida had been committed to the Bulldogs since May 19 and also owns offers from Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Louisiana-Monroe, Missouri and Toledo.

McCrae is currently a redshirt freshman at East Mississippi Community College where he made 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks after transferring from N.C. State.

Logan Lowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus