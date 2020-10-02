Community college football around the state kicked off Thursday night, with Northeast Mississippi rolling to a 35-10 win at home against Holmes.
Itawamba CC opened its season with a 37-23 loss at home to Coahoma.
Northwest Mississippi was scheduled to play at home against Mississippi Delta on Tuesday night, but that game was called off after several Delta players tested positive of COVID-19. Northwest is scheduled to play ICC next Thursday.
• In Booneville, Northeast’s Tigers won their season opener for the second year in a row, aided by a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Freshman defensive back Scott Norphlet (Oxford) recovered a fumble in the end zone on a botched Holmes punt attempt for the season’s first points. Freshman linebacker Carter Bonds (Corinth) returned a fumble 20 yards for a third-quarter TD.
The Tigers used a pair of quarterbacks and both found success. Starter Kevin Hurley (Walnut) had a 64-yard scoring connection with Cam Coleman and JT Moore threw a pair of TDs, 29 yards to Andison Coby late in the first half and 15 yards to Dallas Payne in the fourth quarter.
Northeast is scheduled to visit Mississippi Delta next week and will have a rematch at Holmes on Oct. 29.
• In Fulton, ICC led 23-16 in the third quarter before Coahoma asserted itself.
Freshman AV Smith accounted for three touchdowns to lead the host Indians, passes of 9 yards to Qua Davis (Biggersville) and 32 yards to Octavious Williams (Horn Lake) along with a 9-yard scoring run.
ICC, which visits Northwest next week, will have a rematch with Coahoma on Oct. 12 to close the six-game regular season.