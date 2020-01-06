New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator/ wide receivers coach Joe Judge has emerged as one of the leading candidates to fill Mississippi State’s head coaching vacancy.
But the Bulldogs may have to fend off the New York Giants for his services.
Judge reportedly interviewed for the MSU job following the Patriots loss to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game. The 38-year old also interviewed for the Giants head coaching job on Monday.
Judge played quarterback and special teams at Mississippi State from 2000-04 and was a graduate assistant on Sylvester Croom’s staff from 2005-07.
His wife, Amber, is a former All-SEC soccer player for the Bulldogs.
Judge also worked at Birmingham Southern (2008) and Alabama (2009-11) before moving on to Bill Belichick’s staff with the Patriots in 2012.
The Pennsylvania native has three Super Bowl rings and two BCS national titles to his credit.