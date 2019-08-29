Both of the area’s junior college football teams open their seasons at home tonight, and that’s good news for Northeast Mississippi head coach Greg Davis.
“I don’t know if we as coaches ever have a comfort zone, but I think opening the season at home can make a huge difference,” said Davis, who’s starting his eighth season as head coach in Booneville. “Young guys are getting in a new routine and if you have to hit the road to open the season, you can throw that off.”
Northeast, 1-8 a year ago, begins against Southwest Mississippi. Itawamba CC, 5-4 last year, opens with Pearl River. Both games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Davis and his Tigers held a nine-point lead early in the third quarter at Southwest Mississippi last year, only to wind up on the short end of a 33-28 decision.
“They know what we do and we know what they do, yet there are still a lot of unknowns as the season begins,” Davis said. “Of course, both teams come in with new personnel compared to a year ago.”
For Northeast, that will include freshmen quarterbacks Jack Mangel and Patrick Felton. Davis said Mangel will get the start after an outstanding preseason camp, while Felton will also see action.
Opening-night drama
ICC opened last season with a 34-30 win at Pearl River, scoring the winning touchdown with less that four minutes left.
There’s returning experience on the offensive side for the Indians, including QB Clark Mills (North Pontotoc), but the team will be breaking in an all-new defensive line.
Sean Cannon is beginning his sixth season at ICC, with four-consecutive winning seasons.
The nine-game regular season for both teams runs through Oct. 24. Northeast will entertain ICC on Sept. 26.
Also tonight, ninth-ranked Northwest Mississippi will open its season at East Central. The Rangers, 8-2 last season, will open their home schedule next Thursday against Southwest Mississippi.