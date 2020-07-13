Community college football is headed to the spring after a decision on Monday afternoon by the national governing body.
Adjustments in the traditional fall season schedule are being made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Junior College Athletic Association Board of Regents approved an updated Plan of Action that calls for “all close-contact” fall sports to be played in the spring semester. That includes football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
There are 512 NJCAA member schools, with 54 of those playing football. Fourteen of those football programs are in Mississippi, including Itawamba, Northeast Mississippi and powerhouse programs at East Mississippi and Northwest Mississippi.
According to reports, the new juco football schedule would see teams begin practice on March 1, start their regular season at the end of that month and then play through May.
Last Thursday, the 110-member California Community College Athletic Association voted to move all of its sports to the spring.
On June 19, the NJCAA recommended a delay in the start of football, and a cutback to eight regular-season games from nine.
Mississippi’s community colleges recently unveiled an eight-game schedule with games beginning on Sept. 10 – a Thursday – and wrapping up on Oct. 29.
Also Monday, the NJCAA called for all winter sports, including basketball, to begin in January. A few “minor adjustments” will be made to the schedule of spring sports, including baseball and softball.