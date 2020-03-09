Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan has been named co-player of the week in the SEC, the fourth-straight week an Ole Miss player has been honored by the conference.
Keenan hit .438 for the week including .500 in the weekend sweep of Princeton which helped Ole Miss climb a notch to No. 8 in the weeks’ release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
He shares the award with Kentucky’s T.J. Collett.
Keenan’s batting average has risen .145 points over the last two weeks.
Keenan had a hit in all four games through the week. He had two multi-hit games and three multi-RBI performances.