MONROE, La. - Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan went 4 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs as No. 8 Ole Miss completed a two-game sweep at Louisiana-Monroe with an 18-7 victory Wednesday.
It’s the 16th-straight win for the Rebels (16-1) who can tie the 60-year old school record of 17-straight wins if they defeat LSU in the SEC opener at Swayze Field Friday.
Freshman catcher Hayden Dunhurst also had two home runs as the Rebels had 18 hits in the game.
Ole Miss scored 18 runs through the first seven innings getting multiple runs in each frame.
ULM (12-5) scored three times in the seventh and three times in the ninth.
Kevin Graham had a three-run home run to give the Rebels five home runs for the game.
Freshman Jackson Kimbrell went five innings for the win, scattering six hits. He gave up a run but no walks and struck out four.