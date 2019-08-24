NEW ALBANY • Brock Kelly picked up right where he left off from the 2018 cross country season as the senior runner from Tupelo Christian Prep School ran away from the pack and took first place at the Myrtle Invitational Meet on Saturday.
Kelly just missed the course record of 16:17 at the BNA Bank Park Tennis Complex as he finished in 16:21 for the win.
“I didn’t really have much of a strategy, just looked out at the guys that I knew I’d raced before and they were decently quick and I was like ‘all right, I’m going to kinda stick behind them and as the race progresses, I’m just going to pass them,’” Kelly said.
Kelly went on to say that he decided to go ahead and make his move about a half-mile into the race.
“I started to push past the guy who took the lead out and I was just coasting,” Kelly said. “About a mile and a half in I started to feel a little bit of fatigue, it was a little bit tough, but overall, I was able to push through it, especially when I got to about two miles and I was like ‘I’m almost there.’”
TCPS took the top three spots in the 1A-3A boys event.
Card wins 1A-3A girls
Baldwyn’s Mia Card won the 1A-3A girls race as she navigated the course in a time of 20:51. Card is an eighth-grader for the Bearcats team.
“I was planning on running 19:30, but that didn’t happen,” Card said. “I was just pushing myself like ‘I’m going to win, I’m going to get first place.’”
Card said that the race was neck and neck up until the midway point before she took the lead and ran strong all the way to the finish line.
“I saw an opportunity to take off,” Card said. “It feels good, especially for my first race because last year I got third.”
Saltillo runs well in 4A-6A
Saltillo did not win either race in 4A-6A, but Coach Charles Covington’s Tigers made a strong showing as Madison Jones and Emma Kate White finished in the top five for the girls and Eli Hannon had a fifth-place finish for the boys.
Arlington, Tennessee, won both races in the large schools class.