Daytime football is becoming the norm for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are set to play their fourth straight day game on Sept. 21 when they welcome Kentucky to Davis Wade Stadium for a 3 p.m. kickoff on either SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate.
Things could get a little toasty for MSU players and fans alike in the heat and humidity that is usually associated with September weather in the Deep South. The Kentucky game has been designated as a “blackout” game where fans are encouraged to wear black while the players will don all black uniforms.
State leads the all-time series 24-22 against the Wildcats, including a 13-6 lead in Starkville. Kentucky claimed a 28-7 victory over the Bulldogs in Lexington last year.