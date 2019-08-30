The Old Man watched me fill my plate from the heaping platter of fried rabbit. His grandson and I had run ourselves and his pack of beagles footsore during our Christmas break. Each day, once our enthusiasm for the chase was spent, we’d gather the dogs, return them to their pen, then retire to the Old Man’s back yard to make the results of our efforts ready for the freezer. I assumed the fruits of those labors were on the table now.
“We sure spent a lot of time cleaning these rabbits,” I commented. Our skinning methods were thoroughly unscientific, but our attention to detail always yielded pristine meat ready to cook. We worked as cleanly as we could, then rinsed, picked at and fine tuned the outcome until the finished product looked professionally done.
As I raised the first portion to take a bite, the Old Man snorted.
“Bobby and I hunted a while the other day and ours are in there, too,” he said, referring to one of his cronies.
I paused, examining what I was about to eat with a newfound degree of care. The primary reason his grandson and I cleaned all the game we brought home was simple responsibility. Having shot it, we were duty- and honor-bound to clean it. The secondary reason we cleaned all the game we brought home, and I mean all the game we ever brought home, of any kind, in any amount and for any reason, as opposed to leaving any for the Old Man to do or asking him to help, was the fact his inattention to detail on such matters was legendary. Lateness of hour, weight of game bag or fullness of cooler aside, we immediately did it all.
I should qualify this by pointing out, as he did, no one had ever died from eating game he had cleaned, as far as could be determined, but I had seen enough pieces he deemed “clean enough” not to care to leave any such work for him to do that I could do first, and his grandson and I made sure we always did all of it first. We would have willingly laid such problems to failing eyesight, but his family members swore his cleaning principles had been like that forever.
“Whoever eats the most rabbit eats the most hair,” was his standard reply to any complaint, one adjusted to cover the source of any such problem that arose. “Whoever eats the most bream eats the most scales,” and “Whoever eats the most quail eats the most feathers,” were two others. Even non-game items were not immune. “Whoever eats the most corn eats the most silk,” was a common remark as well.
I continued studying the piece of rabbit in my hands.
“Go on, son,” said Miss Eunice, the Old Man’s long-suffering and saintly wife, and also the person whose hands had prepared the wonders that lay before us. “He and Bobby didn’t even find any rabbits, much less bring one home.”
The Old Man laughed and I dug in.
“He and I are going again tomorrow morning, though,” the Old Man said. “I’m sure we’ll get a bunch of them then.”
“Call me when you get back,” I said between bites. “I’ll be glad to come clean them for you.”