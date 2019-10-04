Brushing past sage on the high plateau of the valley’s floor, the smooth, timbered curve of the peaks above looked inviting, but the numbers that told their distance down to the sea ran to five figures and promised, in their invitation, only the most grudging welcome. The bugles that bounced among spruce and fir to filter down through the aspens waved us upward, but upward is always relative and easy walking hard to find.
Aspens thrive in thick carpets like clover sprung 40 feet tall, and they grow with the sole purpose of getting big enough to snap over and lie akimbo like so many spilled match sticks it seems. Under a fluttering canopy of newest green and glittering gold, their fallen fellows form a crisscrossed network of obstacles to travelers held tiny by scale. Beginning in the first curve that marks the highlands’ upward sweep and continuing in a latticed tangle of challenge, they are a hindrance bordering upon curse in a grand blessing of earth and air and sky. Passing each with high steps picked through rock and trunk and ground, we reached patches of loam beneath bristlecone pine, and the air turned softer and silent but not cool. The trees’ pad of dry needles dropped by a thousand generations before levied an out-go tax on passers-by, collecting their due of a half-step’s backslide from each grinding plod ahead.
The hot breath of summer still held fall at bay, and the elk were taking shelter in the distant trees’ shade shortly after dawn. Practiced hikers have a knack for sending most of their consciousness elsewhere, and so I thought about steps that lay back in Mississippi, back at the beginning of the path that brought me here.
The Old Man stood in his garden between lines of staked tomatoes and rows of white butterbeans. We exchanged waves as I drove by without stopping. To me, just enough a man to taste adulthood but primarily yet a boy, the Old Man’s drive for the experience of travel was just the opposite of mine. To me, the world was wide open, a cornucopia of experience to be chased down or sought out and tried. His world he’d shrunk to a few score acres, a turned patch of dirt to freshen and plant, his own fruits and vegetables to enjoy, a tall oak to cast a full day’s shade and a firm metal chair to sit under it in and ponder. My apprenticeship was complete and I reveled in each chance to fly solo. I applied his shared wisdom I could read at face value, and had no inkling how much more I’d been granted that would only reveal itself as life continued to unfold. No lesson makes sense without context, and context takes its time coming along. Part of his wisdom in granting these lessons was realizing context’s value and pace, and so he did and said and showed without expectation of the immediate light of recognition. He did and said and showed, and I saw and heard and learned without knowing, across an apprenticeship bridging a chasm whose depths only his own steps had trod.
I drove by where he stood without stopping, and we exchanged a wave that marked the end of our time, a period on a sentence I thought was still being written. Thereafter we’ve spoken only in deepest dreams, met alone in keenest memory. The lessons continue to reveal themselves, though, in a relationship as robust as it ever was, and sometimes even more so. Along a path whose nature is varied and whose turns not easy to foresee, they remain a bulwark of quiet comfort, because upward is always relative, and easy walking often so hard to find.