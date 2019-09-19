The Old Man stood in his garden beside an iron tower he’d built to hold a windmill of his own design. The tower lay propped on its side, two feet bolted into a concrete foundation, the other two in the air for the time being.
He stared at the rotor assembly he’d just attached to the top as we waited for a friend to arrive with a backhoe to stand it into place. Looking at it as it lay on the tractor skid he’d built to haul it from his shop to the site, it was certainly impressive. The tower was at least 18 feet tall and the fan portion’s diameter reached a solid six feet. When stood upright, it would be an impressive sight to see.
As far as I knew, the tower, rotor, blades and tail fin had all been created from scratch without drawings or instruction. He’d constructed the whirling portion of the mechanism around a sealed radial bearing he’d salvaged from some other piece of machinery. For all I knew, he’d pulled this part, the kind of gizmo that uses grease and ball bearings to let a wheel turn around a shaft, looked at it in his hand and wondered what he could do with it, and now, countless hours spent welding a thousand pounds of steel later, stood amid the workings of his own complex machine.
“What are you going to use it for?” I asked, and he gave me a puzzled look. I thought maybe I hadn’t been clear.
“Are you going to have it pump water or charge an electric fence?” I asked. “There’s probably a fence that runs on a rechargeable battery the windmill could power.”
“I might have it power a blinking light on the top, like the big radio towers have,” he said. “Or maybe not. Adding that seems like unnecessary trouble.”
I was a little surprised. The Old Man had always been very practical. An electrician, welder, dairy farmer and superb fisherman, he was perpetually busy, but never just for fun. Even in his old age, he built ornamental iron fencing for some of the finest homes around. He did electrical jobs and wiring for anyone in the community who asked. He grew practically everything his household ate and he approached fishing with a will and determination that would put almost anyone else to shame. I couldn’t believe he’d spent a hundred hours and who knows how many welding rods arcing together a toy. With no jobs in mind for it to do, building the whole thing had been unnecessary trouble as far as I could see.
“But, what is it for?” I kept on.
“Oh, I’d just always wanted to build one,” he said. “It’s not for anything, really, just to see if I could.”
Momentarily, our friend with the backhoe arrived and, with the sort of surprising grace only the most powerful machines in the hands of the skilled can exhibit, swept the whole contraption from near horizontal to perfectly vertical in one gentle, fluid, effortless motion. As the Old Man bolted the tower’s remaining two feet firmly into place, the blades caught the afternoon’s slight breeze and began to spin. Momentarily, we stood back to watch.
As the wind shifted direction, the tail fin kept the fan pointed into it. It angled and shifted as it should.
“It’s amazing that little wind could make something so heavy turn,” the Old Man said with a far-away smile, admiring his handiwork and general physics in action.
“How often will you have to grease the bearing to keep it running?” I asked.
“Oh, well, that was a scrap bearing and scrap metal,” he said. “When the bearing burns up, I imagine the rotor will shear off and fall. Then I’ll just take it down.”
Something about that made me sad. From what I could see, he’d put a lot of himself into building something he’d always wanted to build. I wanted it to last, just like I wanted him to last. He read the expression on my face and smiled.
“I just built it because I wanted to, and now I have,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how long it lasts. I can’t be bothering folks with heavy equipment to come help me lay it over all the time, and it’s not worth the risk to climb to keep it serviced. I only built it to see if I could, and now I know I can.
“Don’t get too caught up in imagining you’re building something that will last, unless it’s building other people, youngsters especially. Be honest with them about why you do things and what they mean. They’ll use what you knew for themselves, then pass it along to some other youngsters down the line. That’s something that will last. That kind of building makes a difference.
“The rest? The rest is all just spinning windmills, anyway.”