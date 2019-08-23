The Old Man shoved the nose of our boat far into a thicket of cattail reeds, then carefully stepped over the bow and began breaking down the few that fell under his boots. I shoved a paddle into the mud behind the small boat’s stern to hold us in place, climbed over the decoys, stepped out behind him and began widening the trail he had made.
“Don’t break too many,” he said. “We want to leave a good crop of them standing in front of us and behind.”
Mud squished under- foot and every move seemed to stir more mosquitoes to flight. We had marinated ourselves in Deep Woods Off! before leaving the bank, though, so mostly they were limited to hovering a quarter inch in front of my face, the better to tempt me into wiping insect repellent into my own eyes with the back of my hand.
With enough room stomped out of the cattails for a man and a boy to sit on buckets side by side, the Old Man pointed me toward the decoy bag.
“I wound up each anchor line individually so they wouldn’t tangle, which, of course, means they’re surely as tangled as can be by now,” he said. “Start working them loose.”
A few minutes effort had most of them separated, though their favorite thing to do was tangle again with their neighbor as soon as they were set down, almost like they took pleasure in task.
Eventually, they were tossed about in the swampy backwater we sat watching.
The Old Man had said before we’d set out the early teal season, located in mid-September, was surely designed for the most devout and for the most foolish in the waterfowling world.
“Which ones are we?” I’d asked.
“I haven’t decided yet,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to tell the two sides apart.”
Wood ducks whistled up and down the creek behind us. I peered through mosquitoes toward the sunrise.
“I’m not sure I can tell a teal from another duck,” I admitted.
“You’ll know,” he said. “Teal are like us. They’re dedicated and crazy and unlike anything else.”
On both counts, he was right. The birds beat anything I’d ever seen, but for ourselves.