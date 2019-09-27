As reddening light rose
behind him, with stars still clear and cold in the western sky, the Boy laid a paddle inside his canoe, twisted its bow to meet the current, stepped in from the downstream side and pushed off. His breath puffed white in the crisp morning of a day he knew would grow hot, but the solitude that lay ahead owned cooling qualities temperature could not gauge. He lived by an energy reserved to the fleeting hours of youth, never settled,
never still. His laziness was of a sort only the careless young and the tortured old know, always moving, always doing, never paused for long, but he’d come to love the balance found in a silent craft on steady water. With a stroke and a turn he was gone.
Inland streams govern their own world. As highways, they’re blue only on the map, open to any navigation. Brown and winding as they score boundaries through the land, they move in the grip of a time that is theirs, a time that, like life, moves at an uneven pace, sprinting quickly, slacking languidly, curving and falling always under gravity’s steady hand.
To board a canoe is to let oneself in for certain hardships, trials as sure as air and the distant sea. Restful edges of big waters eddy backward, pulling like the weight of our manifold sins that convene in darkness to haunt our sleep. These are split by a channel running hard, cutting deep, and those who ride it dig hard and pull deep to keep up, weathering its swells and sideslips, turning ever inward to an aid whose benefit comes not without suffering. Small waters yield to the vagaries of hidden limb and shallow land, and their passengers must meet the challenges in turn. Basic principles offer guidelines, but each challenge must be resolved on its own. Even in familiar waters, the current never flows the same way twice.
Drifting in the late and early shadow of high banks, moving between them like tall shoulders at midday, on passageways narrow or wide, these journeys are a gumbo of concentration and distraction, one reduced to the task of holding a tippy craft upright, avoiding obstacles, allowing for turns, aiding with a single stroke or a hundred at need.
The Boy moved silently through unmarked countryside to arrive, occasionally and with a start, at hubs of landings and boats and cacophonous activity. Like passing for miles along a narrow country road only to turn between high-backed buildings and awaken with a start in the main street chaos of a European town, the jolting suddenness of these transitions was always a surprise. Without fail, continuing in patience on waters moving ever on, the exchange of capping wakes and jarring voices for the placid calm of nature’s return was always welcome. Like comic relief, these brief uproars reminded him why he was there.
The hours and miles between passed through a living museum, land and trees curated by the whims of a river that rose and fell with the seasons, whose soft touch pushed relentlessly over ground that yielded gradually but steadily and forever. The Boy saw where the stream had wandered, marveled at nature’s indifference to it all, recorded its meanings in mind’s ledger.
Somewhere downstream he took his canoe out of the water, turned his back on a current that moved on without him, and returned to the facile world of human demands, but he knew, as all such passengers do, the journey did not end. Canoe trips have points that put hulls into water and others that take them out again but, as long as waters flow, the journeys never end. We have only to return on occasion, to feel again the keen balance of rounded cedar on shifting surface and know the deep ache of a good tired from a long day with a curved paddle in hand. There, we remember our part in a journey on a river that carves its bed by a survey filed with the beginning of time, bearing us along to teach our minds reason we touch but fall short of grasping, and bearing our souls away to rest where true hearts lie.