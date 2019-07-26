She walked along a trail through the high grass, on ground shaded from moonlight, and sometimes held my hand. She chased fireflies, caught them in a jar, looked at them in wonder and let them go.
She asked why crickets chirped and why they’d have so much to say, she asked how many stars there were and how long forever might be.
I pushed her for a time in every swing we passed, and she flew higher and higher, giggling at each apex with the tingle of gravity’s pull. She sang songs of her own imagining and told stories in wax marker of the adventures of herself, her wonders and me.
As seasons passed our adventures grew, in scope and imagination. Familiar paths and those more challenging led us farther away. She carried her own water and more of her responsibilities, moving smoothly with confidence and skill, through night shadows of tall grass that waved, through daylight across the face of mountains still in stone, beyond snow fields and steep angles, meeting challenges whose answer was also acclamation.
Now she hatches plans of her own, solo travels and self-made journeys that are small, yet, if only for a while. I’m proud of her and afraid for her, excited for the wide wonders she’ll see. As the distances grow I trade one anxiety for another, but know she is becoming only what her mother and I have made her: smart and confident, determined and strong, a child of the world with the wit to explore and the intelligence to know what she’s found. I want to go with her to protect her, to warn against shaky choices and watch her back for parts of life that step in from alleys of cold. We’ve taught her not to be afraid of the world, but want her to be always wary, a faint line to walk for one so unacquainted with life’s bent for mischief.
I want to go with her also to see what she’ll see, to experience new discoveries and see old ones again, but I know I cannot. This walk is hers to guide and we’ll have to let her go, though not yet, but soon, too soon. Though not yet. But soon.
We have a lot to talk about now, just as we always have, though more urgently since time’s rush is easier to see. Part of our exchange still includes reassurances, of course, though now they flow the other way. She reminds us she’s safe and careful, that we’re here together and she’s just a call away. It makes me feel better, but still, sometimes, it’s good that she holds my hand.