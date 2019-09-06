The Old Man watched me squirm and fidget, flex my fingers, tap my foot, stare wide-eyed at nothing at all while breathing deep sighs.
“What’s the matter with you?” he asked, finally. “Are you expecting trouble?”
It was like he’d read my mind.
“I’m just nervous,” I said, and went on to list a host of small trials that were sure to happen, two or three others that, over time, were likely to happen, and a few bigger worries for problems that might or might not ever happen.
“How many of those can you fix right now?” he asked.
“Well, none,” I said, “otherwise I’d be fixing them instead of worrying about them.”
“Are you as prepared as you can be to deal with them?” he asked.
“Yes sir,” I said. “The thing is, some of them might happen because of things I caused. Things I could have done better or differently.”
“I see,” he said. “So you’re not so much worrying as you are beating yourself up over things you did wrong. Has that fixed or helped anything?”
“No sir,” I admitted. “It hasn’t.”
“Being a good person isn’t something we’re born already cut out for,” he said. “It’s something we live up to. Sometimes we live up to it better than others. When you spend too much time punishing yourself for your own mistakes, you risk making yourself afraid to try to live up to it any more.”
I thought about that and saw his point.
“That’s when it’s time to give yourself a break and just go fishing,” he said. “I never met anyone who could worry and fish at the same time.”
Smiling for the first time in a while, I agreed, and went to sort out the gear.