The Old Man stopped his truck in the tall grass where rows of soybeans traced the curve of a creek. The creek drained runoff from the fields, when there was any. There had not been any, as a matter of fact, for quite some time, but the Old Man knew where he meant to go.
“There was a hole here we used to swim in as kids,” he said. “It was cold and deep year round. Even when it hadn’t rained for a long time, it was over our heads.”
We each grabbed a fishing pole. I carried the bait can and he brought along our little bit of spare tackle. We walked over the crest of the levee together, pushing our way through willow and gum until we came to a creek bed 20 yards wide, pool table flat and running with maybe a foot of water at its deepest point.
“How short were y’all back then?” I asked.
“Well, the creek must have shifted, or else we came in above or below it,” he said. “It must be around this way.”
We sidehilled along the bank where we could, climbing nearly to the top at some points, slogging briefly through the creek when we couldn’t help it.
The mud along the water’s edges was nearly as soft as the water running over it. Anyone trying to wade it like a Western fly fisherman would soon exhaust himself before drowning comically, but thoroughly. With great effort, you could rush through it for a few feet, but it wasn’t anything you’d intentionally tread any distance through.
Reaching a sweep of bank that featured a downed tree handy enough to sit on and tend a line, he stopped.
“Let’s fish here,” he said.
The spot didn’t hold out any special promise, but I didn’t think we were going to do any better, so I sat down at the end opposite the one he chose, crammed a gob of nightcrawlers onto a hook, took the bobber off the line and cast generally toward what passed for a riffle on the current’s far side.
We sat for a long time. Neither of us said a word and no fish offered a bite but, after a while, things seemed to get more peaceful. I listened to a mourning dove call from an empty tree branch above us. Turtles crawled up onto a log in the creek off to one side, stretching their necks up to the sun. A dirt dauber made trips back and forth from a particular spot on a muddy shoal to a nest she was building in the lee of a stump.
Gradually, also, parts of the world began to make sense, like figuring out you didn’t have to come to understand everything, like knowing when enough of something is enough, and being OK with letting yourself have some time off once in a while.
“Sometimes fishing is about catching,” the Old Man said, finally breaking the silence. “Sometimes, it’s just about fishing itself. Either one lets you bring something home with you. Sometimes it’s what you catch with the latter that’s needed most.”