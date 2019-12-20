We dragged ourselves gratefully back into the house as the breast of a blue norther bit at our heels. The dogs had hunted poorly, we had shot terribly, the weather had taken its best run at doing us harm. Now we were back in the warm, noses red and raw from frequent scrapings on our sleeves.
The Old Man stepped out of his low boots just inside the door, shed his hunting coat into a waxed canvas puddle, discarded his hat toward a hook without a care for how badly he missed, then led our brief parade to the kitchen. There we formed a bucket brigade, unpacking from the refrigerator one lidded glass bowl after another, cycling vegetables, stews and meats in turn through the microwave just long enough to knock the chill from each, then we flopped down at the kitchen table and dug in.
We chased plates of these dishes with sweet iced tea and hot coffee and, gradually, our spirits began to return.
There’s a lot to be said for the bonus flavor of a meal well-earned. The Old Man’s sainted wife routinely took what provender came from the hounds’ haphazardly running and the summer garden’s oft-neglected haul, added fatback and cracked black pepper under some waves of her wooden spoon and made magic in one Corning ware dish after another. A hard day’s efforts always made even that glory taste better, though. The green beans had a sharper tang, the purple hull peas a better pop. Maybe it was knowing we’d done something to deserve such a reward and really were respectable folk, deep down, no matter how sorry we sometimes aspired to be.
Regular ritual
Presently the Old Man pushed away from the table and stepped out onto the porch to cough, usually a theatrical drama performed in three acts, a show that always set his wife looking to the cabinet of medicines with which she dosed him.
Each night she had him imbibe a fearful succession of nostrums, each more odious than the last. Her thinking, apparently, that repugnance correlated directly with efficacy. What doesn’t kill you really does make you stronger, it seems.
“Never hide from life’s punishments,” the Old Man said, choking down the last spoonful of what he clearly considered one of those. “A well-earned chill can be a reward of sorts. Beneath the fever and ache, it’s proof you’ve done something worthy of notice, even if not of praise. Your body’s not trying to kill you. Just the opposite. It’s just reminding you you’re still alive.”