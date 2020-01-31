Like an inland Captain Ahab, the Old Man stalked the narrow, curving waters of the Tallahatchie River, possessed of a near mania in his quest to find the last four jugs in our fishing flotilla.
Earlier in the summer, through the hottest of the season’s hot dog days, he had made many similar trips and caught boat-tilting hauls of big catfish, but rains that forecast an early fall had the river running high now. Though far from dangerous, it was at least inconveniently swift, tangling jugs in the laydowns that bordered every curve, whipping the rest quickly downstream while we were occupied with the snarls, dragging stubborn hooks and looping lines out of button willow and floating brush.
The day had begun with an unplanned bath, earned when I stepped to load the fuel tank into our launched craft and put my foot onto a silt bank that made a good start toward carrying me out to sea. While the water didn’t remove my enthusiasm, it washed off any hint of extra zeal. My patience was on the clock before we ever cast off.
Eventually though, as all summer fishermen must do, we each settled into our own avenue of experience, enjoying the elements we would and ignoring the rest. That’s the thing about being in a small boat unbothered on the water: once you embrace the things that are unpleasant but necessary, the rest of the day can write itself, then you and those you’re with can all be alone together.
Late in the afternoon, with the sun finally hidden by the trees and the sky standing by to change color, I thought all over again how there’s no place as quiet and as empty as a Delta river. It winds along so silently, almost moving without moving, passing open fields and the occasional great blue heron standing sentry, statues in feather and bone carved from life.
When a brush against the bank set an angry brown grasshopper chirping, loud as a solo quail exploding with a metallic clacking into the sky, it brought the Old Man’s attention back to the day. Some of the afternoon’s quiet had settled into him, finally, and he forced himself to give up on the remaining jugs, though we watched for them all the way back to our landing, well past any point they conceivably might have been, because that is the nature of hope, and of jug fishing. As long as you keep hanging in there, no matter how unproductive things have been, they’re only one big bite from turning around.