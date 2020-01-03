The Boy wrote his name in the book with careful concentration, forming the letters one at a time. He was a guest at a hunting camp that was home to a long history with the Old Man’s friends, and he was happy to tag his name onto the end of the litany of theirs.
Around the campfire in the yard he listened to the old hunters’ tales and was bold enough to join in with a few of his own, being careful to mind the Old Man’s advice never to miss a good chance to shut up.
“In the first place, these guys mainly want to hear themselves talk,” the Old Man had said. “They’ll wait to listen to one another, mostly, but if you start talking too much they’ll get irritated at having to hold off so long on the next things they’d been meaning to say.”
When he’d told two stories in a row, The Boy’s internal filter kicked in and he silenced himself after that.
Later that afternoon, in his treestand, The Boy decided he’d been wise to start getting quiet as early as he had. Away from the cracking campfire and the enthusiastic voices, the subtle sounds of nature required a different kind of concentration to hear.
At first, the woods felt silent. After the rustle and racket he’d made getting into position, for the most part, they were. Then the few small birds that stayed in the hardwoods through the Southern winter began offering a chirp or two. Focusing on these, he finally tuned in and returned to hearing it all.
Three gray squirrels chased each other around the bole of a dead tree that stood nearby, and he listened to the scurry of their claws, a sound that rattled in the space between defeated bark and rotting heartwood and echoed down the hollow. He would not have thought a sound so small could carry so far, and it gave him pause to think, from how far away, the critters of the woods had been able to listen to him walking in.
He listened to the quiet and became part of it, and he took some of it with him when he returned to camp that night. There, rather than competing for a chance to talk, he made a point to help with the meal and the cleanup, carried some firewood, emptied the trash, acts his Old Man was quick to notice.
“The woods have a settling effect,” the Old Man later observed. “Besides, there’s more than one way to leave your mark.”