Oil glistened in the cast iron skillets. Woodsmoke hugged the ground, wrapping through wet leaves as it drifted downhill. Tents scattered along the lee of our hillside dotted like mushrooms orange and green among trunks of tall oak. They pattered with the last drops of rain that fell from bare branches above, rain left over from an afternoon squall. From the head of the draw, the low chatter of excited voices mingled with the popping of a hardwood fire.
Our group, thrown together of an afternoon, was excited and tired, anxious to work toward a parallel goal, some on ground they’d known since childhood, some on ground we’d never seen before.
Fall had come, finally, and in force. It had turned the trees from green to gold to empty, had brought rains that continued to fall through air cool for the first time in what seemed forever. The wet breeze made a sheltered cove and a leaping fire welcome, but there was no hint of snow, no threat of harm. The weather would be there, but it would not get in the way. It wanted to see what was to happen next, too.
Best of all, the elk were starting to behave as they should, bulls building their resumes and announcing their intentions. We had done all the scouting we were going to, enough and then some at least. We had covered ground, located herds, glassed bulls, discussed and settled on plans.
As night fell on the last day before opening morning, we knew where we wanted to be standing when light returned. We had plans A, B, C and D lined out, enough to keep us working through the coming week at least.
The camp presented an interesting dynamic, because everyone there was an avid hunter, brimming with excitement for what the morning would bring. All had their gear laid by and ready. All had their appetites whetted for adrenaline and their minds prepared for long days of grueling work, but only a couple of the dozen or so actually carried a tag. The muddy boots, orange vests and smoky fires could have marked an elk camp in a canyon of the Rockies in Colorado, but it sat in a notch of the Appalachians of Kentucky. Here, rather than purchased over the counter at will, elk tags came by way of a scarce and random draw. Because of the breadth of the hunt’s appeal though, those among the tagless vast majority with firsthand knowledge of the ground were welcomed to be involved. More than welcomed, in fact. Pretty much desperately needed.
It was an interesting partnership. To their undying credit, whatever animosity the local hunters held for the distribution method of the tags stopped there. They had taken part in the same draw we had. If they thought the fates or the system unfair, and they did, they didn’t pass the blame along to us. In camp, they welcomed their visitors with a quiet grace. Also, rather than a dozen licensed hunters itching to be first up the hill, the camp had, by the draw’s fiat, set competition aside. Whatever happened would be shared, and so we brought decades of experience together in a single task.
The hills were theirs, though, and they shared them with us. From tiny, narrow towns sprinkled onto the uneasy creekbanks where the feet of two high ridges met, to the crest of those ridges where the trees looked over boiling seas of clouds, this ground was their home. In giving their time and knowledge, they gave of themselves.
What became of that time together hasn’t left. It is a reminder of the resource we share, proof that, no matter what, we’re far more alike than different, proof that no matter where we call home, all of us who love the land stand on common ground.