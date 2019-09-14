STARKVILLE • Mississippi State was missing four starters and eight total players from its two-deep depth chart in Saturday’s 31-24 loss to Kansas State.
Starting defensive tackle Lee Autry and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. continued their suspensions for violations of team rules, while All-American cornerback Cameron Dantzler and left guard Dareuan Parker missed the game with lower body injuries.
Back-up running back Nick Gibson also missed the contest with a lower body injury causing the Bulldogs to play true freshman Lee Witherspoon in the backfield. Wide receiver Malik Dear served as the third team tailback.
MSU coach Joe Moorhead stated after the game that Dantzler wasn’t able to practice much during the week and Gibson did not practice at all.
Wide receiver Devonta Jason, offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson and safety Marcus Murphy also missed their third- straight game due to suspensions.
“It’s kind of like dominoes, at the beginning of the week you look and see who’s available and who’s injured and try to set the depth chart and scout team and then you have a guy or two go down during the course of practice and you have to put young guys in there,” Moorhead said. “I think everyone in the country is probably dealing with it but on a weekly basis, you’re trying to make sure you have the best 11 on the field at a given time.”
Quarterback Tommy Stevens injured his right throwing shoulder in last week’s win over Southern Miss. Stevens started Saturday’s game against the Wildcats and after accounting for two touchdowns in the first half, his shoulder tightened up and had to be removed from the game after throwing an interception on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Shrader in relief
“When we went into halftime, he started stiffening up a bit and didn’t feel like he could make the throws he did in the first half,” Moorhead said. “We decided to let him be.”
True freshman Garrett Shrader finished the game at quarterback for the Bulldogs, completing just 4 of 12 passes for 51 yards but did add 82 rushing yards and a touchdown.