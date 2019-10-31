Mississippi State’s homecoming game against Abilene Christian on Nov. 23 has been scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Alternate Channel.
It will be the first ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Abilene Christian. State will wear special black uniforms for that contest.
It marks two straight evening kickoffs for MSU to close the season joining the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss on Nov. 28, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on ESPN.
The start time and TV affiliate for the Bulldogs home game with Alabama on Nov. 16 has not been set yet.