Some Mississippi children in need will have a new pair of shoes this Christmas through a project which began because of one 10-year-old girl’s heart for service.
Cora Craddock approached her father on Sunday and said, “Dad, what can we do for Christmas?”
Jackson-based businessman Ben Craddock knew the question wasn’t about a ski trip or big expensive gift for the family. It was about how to help folks who might need a lift.
Cora’s sisters, 13-year-old Emmy and 15-year-old Libby, responded with “Dad, let’s do shoes.”
Shoes often strike a chord with Ben Craddock, and he began to think about how the project might take shape.
He thought about providing Nike shoes for needy children because he’s worn Nike’s since he was a child.
A former Ole Miss football player and active contributor to the school, Craddock posted a tweet to his personal page describing the project called “Kicks for Kids.”
Many people have responded to help including former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, now the offensive coordinator at Oregon, and Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight, who donated 50 pairs of shoes.
“This time of year is a special time, and we always try to do something to serve. This thing has really taken off,” said Craddock, who said he hopes to see the project extend to helping children year-round.
Linked in
Through business contacts and friends, Craddock has set up a network that will help provide more than 100 pairs of shoes this Christmas to families in McComb, Jackson, Tupelo, New Albany, Oxford and Starkville and to some in Memphis as well.
Serving through shoes was a natural thought for the Craddock sisters who know their dad’s passion for shoes.
They also remember a photograph of Ben Craddock tying a young boy’s shoes as he was volunteering at a sports camp in his hometown of McComb.
The boy’s toes were crammed inside his cleats such that he kept rubbing his feet. Another volunteer left immediately and brought back cleats for the boy that day.
“I’m just blessed that I have three daughters with beautiful hearts,” Craddock said.
People interested in helping with Kicks for Kids after Christmas can follow Craddock on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more information.